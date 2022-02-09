High School Sports Results: Tuesday February 8th
Boys Basketball:
Apollo 64, Little Falls 57
Fergus Falls 51, Sauk Rapids-Rice 45
Sauk Centre 51, Cathedral 48
(Jordan Schumann led Cathedral with 20 points and Tommy Pfeiffer added 14 points).
Mora 59, Albany 56
Kimball 62, Paynesville 56
Royalton 54, Holdingford 29
Girls Basketball:
Pierz 52, Cathedral 31
Sartell-St. Stephen 63, Alexandria 49
Fergus Falls 72, Sauk Rapids-Rice 30
Brainerd 53, Rocori 43
Foley 54, Little Falls 31
Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Alexandria 5, St. Cloud Crush 4
Totino-Grace 4, Cathedral 1
Fergus Falls 4, River Lakes 1
Girls Hockey:
St. Cloud Crush 4, River Lakes 2