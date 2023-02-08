High School Sports Results Tuesday February 7

Girls Hockey:

Section 8AA Playoffs

Alexandria 6, St. Cloud 3

Moorhead 8, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

St. Cloud 2, Alexandria 1

Little Falls 4, Cathedral 2

(The Flyers scored the go-ahead goal with just 46 seconds remaining and then added an empty netter. Landon Swenson and Tommy Gohman scored the Crusader goals, as they battled back from a 2-0 deficit. Ben Petroske assisted on both goals. Cathedral is at East Grand Forks on Saturday.

Fergus Falls 4, River Lakes 4 (tie)

Pine City 5, Becker-Big Lake 3

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 71, Princeton 34

Willmar 77, St. Cloud 53

Sauk Rapids-Rice 60, Fergus Falls 50

(Courtney Paulson led the Storm with 24 points)

Zimmerman 57, Cathedral 46

(Ella Voit led the Crusaders with 13 points and both Ellie Voth and Grace Sand added 10 points apiece)

Brainerd 52, Rocori 37

Foley 44, Pierz 38

St. John's Prep 43, Math and Science 32

Albany 73, Mora 24

Royalton 57, Rush City 37

Monticello 67, Eden Valley-Watkins 49

Kimball 49, Osakis 40

Milaca 64, Little Falls 49

Sauk Centre 43, Melrose 35

Litchfield 48, Annandale 33

Becker 64, Chisago Lakes 20

Blake 51, Maple Lake 46

New London-Spicer 83, HLWW 29

Boys Basketball:

Brainerd 82, Apollo 60

Rocori 58, Little Falls 45

Albany 71, Melrose 37

Upsala 78, St. John's Prep 43

Paynesville 60, Royalton 47

Kimball 82, Maple Lake 39

Chisago Lakes 90, Becker 89

BBE 67, Eden Valley-Watkins 59

ACGC 67, Holdingford 56

Annandale 56, Litchfield 43

New London-Spicer 92, HLWW 67