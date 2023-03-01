High School Sports Results Tuesday February 28

Girls Basketball:

Section 8-4-A Playoffs

Buffalo 64, St. Cloud 50

Section 3AA

New London-Spicer 56, Litchfield 40

Boys Basketball:

Brainerd 92, Tech 64

Rocori 62, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53

Sartell-St. Stephen 65, Apollo 54

Cathedral 75, Pierz 55

(Max Pfeiffer led all scorers with 20 points. Emanuel Kutzera had 17 points and Kellen Kinzer added 11 points for the Crusaders who are 15-9 on the season.

Foley 76, Little Falls 67

Albany 90, Milaca 55

Royalton 61, Eden Valley-Watkins 54

BBE 78, Kimball 30

New London-Spicer 55, Rockford 50

Paynesville 75, Holdingford 55

ACGC 78, Maple Lake 30

Big Lake 87, Monticello 70

Wednesday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

Section 5A Final @ Elk River

Cathedral vs. Little Falls, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball:

Cathedral at Providence Academy, 7 p.m.