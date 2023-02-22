High School Sports Results Tuesday February 21

Boys Hockey:

Section 8AA Quarterfinals

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, St. Michael-Albertville 2

(Baylor Stebbins scored 2 goals and both Gavin Welsh and Jack Schmitz added 1 goal for the Sabres. Sartell will play at top seeded Moorhead Saturday at 6 p.m.)

Moorhead 6, Brainerd 2

Roseau 9, Bemidji 3

Elk River-Zimmerman 3, Buffalo 1

Section 5A Quarterfinals

Little Falls 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Cambridge-Isanti 6, Princeton 4

Cathedral 5, River Lakes 0

(John Hirschfeld had the hat trick with Andrew Dwinnell and Joey Gillespie each scoring a goal. Nick Hansen had the shutout in net for Cathedral. The Crusaders will play in the section semifinals at 7pm on Saturday at Monticello).

Monticello 2, Pine City 1

Boys Basketball:

Brainerd 77, Sartell-St. Stephen 66

Rocori 64, Tech 60

Cathedral 55, Little Falls 51

(Max Pfeiffer led all scorers with 25 points. The Crusaders game against Milaca scheduled for Thursday has been pushed to Friday as a double-header with the girls).

Foley 65, Rush City 63

Eden Valley-Watkins 72, Holdingford 53

Watertown-Mayer 66, Annandale 57

Princeton 85, Becker 58

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 54, Brainerd 37

St. Cloud 66, Rocori 61

Cathedral 39, Little Falls 35

(Grace Sand had 12 points and Ellie Voth added 11 points for Cathedral. The Crusaders will host Milaca Friday night).

Albany 62, Upsala 29

Royalton 65, Eden Valley-Watkins 51

Foley 53, Milaca 45

Watertown-Mayer 51, Annandale 50