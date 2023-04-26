High School Sports Results Tuesday April 25

Softball:

St. Cloud 4, Brainerd 3

Brainerd 7, St. Cloud 0

Rocori 6, Alexandria 2

Rocori 12, Alexandria 7

Cathedral 7, Zimmerman 6

Zimmerman 5, Cathedral 4

(The Crusaders scored six runs in the last two innings to come from behind for a 7-6 win in game one. Zimmerman had a two-run homer in the bottom of the 7th to win game two 5-4. Ella Voit had the complete game win in the first game and Liz Bell had two hits and scored three runs. Ella Voit had four hits in the nightcap while Tayla Vought and Liz Bell each added two hits. The Crusaders are 4-1 and play a doubleheader at Albany tomorrow).

Sauk Rapids-Rice 19, Willmar 7

(Izzy Fiereck (10th grade) went 4 for 4 at the plate with 1 RBI and 3 runs scored and Campbell Arndt (11th grade) went 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and 2 runs scored. Ava Knutson (7th grade) pitched 6 innings with 14 K and 12 BB allowing 6 hits.

Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Willmar 3

(Taylor Lamoureux (8th grade) went 2 for 3 with 1 run scored with a single and double. Ava Knutson (7th grade) pitched 7 innings with 7K and 6 BB allowing 3 hits).

Albany 20, Milaca 1

Albany 16, Milaca 1

Kimball 11, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 9

Maple Lake 11, Holdingford 9

Royalton 11, Osakis 4

Pierz 15, Foley 1

Pierz 9, Foley 2

Princeton 8, North Branch 4

Baseball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 8, Alexandria 1

Sartell-St. Stephen 11, Alexandria 2

Rocori 4, Fergus Falls 1

(Hunter Fuchs had a no-hitter in the first game for Rocori).

Rocori 9, Fergus Falls 6

St. Francis 9, Becker 5

Holdingford 11, Upsala-Swanville 9

BOLD 5, Melrose 1

Pierz 14, Little Falls 7

Norwood-Young America 11, Maple Lake 1

Boys Tennis:

Foley 7, St. Cloud Cathedral 0

Boys Lacrosse:

St. Cloud 14, Hermantown 5

(Joe Torborg scored four goals and added three assists. Max Pfeiffer added a goal for the Crush).

Girls Golf:

Cathedral finished 3rd in the conference meet at Milaca, with a 9-hole team score of 204. Lexi Streit led the Crusaders with a 48. Megan Scepaniak carded a 50 and Sophia Dingmann posted a 51.