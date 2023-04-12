High School Sports Results Tuesday April 11

Cathedral softball opened their season with an 11-1 win in 5 innings over Little Falls at St. Ben's turf field Tuesday. Ella Voit pitched the complete game for the win, striking out eight batters while giving up just three hits. 8th-grader Kyah Koenig was 2-2 with two runs scored and two runs batted in her varsity debut. 9th-graders Tayla Vought had a double and drove in two runs, Sam Dingmann drove in two runs, and Mckenna Buckentine had two hits.

Both the Girls and Boys Cathedral Track and Field teams took 2nd yesterday in a half indoor/half outdoor quad meet in Foley. Winning their events were Emanuel Kutzera-55m hurdles; Jacob Eickhoff - 400m; Clara Schad-1600m; Henry Ebel-1600m; Blake Newiger-200m; Girls 4x400 team of Liz Felix, Addie Mondloch, Julia Vega, and Clara Schad; Michael Phan-triple jump; and Rose Marlette-high jump. There were also 12-2nd place finishers where the difference between 1st and 2nd was less than one second in a running race or one inch or less in a jumping event.