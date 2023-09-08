High School Sports Results Thursday September 7

Volleyball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Monticello 1

(25-17, 25-17, 19-25, 25-15)(Abby Haus had 14 kills and Brenna McClure had 12 kills for the Sabres).

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Willmar 0

(25-22, 34-32, 25-14)(Ava Athman had 18 kills for the Storm)

Cathedral 3, Pierz 2

(23-25, 25-14, 25-11, 24-26, 15-10)(Ellie Voth had 17 kills and 11 digs and Syndey Wahlin had 32 digs for Cathedral. Avery Polipnick added 17 digs, and Sophie Dingmann finished with six kills, nine digs, and four serving aces for Cathedral)

Alexandria 3, Apollo 0

Foley 3, Princeton 1

Annandale 3, Becker 0

Paynesville 3, Maple Lake 0

ROCORI 3, Fergus Falls 0

Royalton 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

Albany 3, New London-Spicer 1

Milaca 3, Little Falls 1

Sauk Centre 3, Melrose 0

Get our free mobile app

photo courtesy of the Drong Family and Alex Hess photo courtesy of the Drong Family and Alex Hess loading...

Boys Soccer:

Tech 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 2 (tie)

(Wahib Gedi and Henry Burkstrand each scored a goal for Tech and Seth Davidson scored a goal for Sartell. Tech head coach Dan Stoterau "“ It would be nice if we had the clean and shiny record but our measure for success has always been about taking steps forward each night. I’m proud of the players resilience on the field and coming back against a top team. We are learning and coming together bit by bit.”)

Cathedral 7, St. John's Prep 0

(Jack Stang scored 3 goals and added 2 assists for Cathedral. Jacob Oliver had two goals and an assist, and Cole Hwang and Connor Stockman added goals for the Crusaders. Noah Henderson and Joey Cluever combined for the shutout in goal. The Crusaders are 3-0 and will host Little Falls Monday)

Apollo 3, ROCORI 0

Girls Soccer:

Cathedral 8, St. John's Prep 0

(Amelia Newiger, Katie Schaupp and Bayley Schneider each scored 2 goals for Cathedral. CJ Jerzak and Nora Simones added goals for the Crusaders with Bridget Torborg and Mirtnesh O'Neal notching assists. Aubrey Lesnau recorded her third straight shutout in goal. The Crusaders are 3-1 and will play at Hillcrest Lutheran at noon Saturday)

Albany 7, Melrose 0

(Savana Pelzer scored 5 goals on her birthday and Eva Schwenzfeier scored 2 goals for Albany)

Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Tech 0

(Sartell scored early on a pass from Kennedi Gack, which found her sister Kaia Gack's foot and she buried it in the side net for the goal. The Sabres defense held all game!! Ava Radeke with another shut out in net for Sartell),

ROCORI 3, Apollo 1

Hopkins 15, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Zimmerman 5, Little Falls 0

Girls Tennis:

St. Cloud Crush 6, Sartell 1

(Emma Parries, Isabelle Anderson, and Sophia Erickson were all part of winning doubles teams for St. Cloud)