High School Sports Results Thursday September 22

Girls Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Tech 0

(Chloe Turner scored 3 goals and Kaia Gack scored a goal for the Sabres. Sartell is 10-0-1)

Cathedral 5, Melrose 0

(Ava Schmidt scored a goal and added an assist. Bailey Schneider, Camryn Balfanz, Hope Schueller, and Taylar Schaefer scored a goal for Cathedral)

Detroit Lakes 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Big Lake 1, Becker 0

Get our free mobile app

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral 2, Pelican Rapids 0

(Jacob Oliver and Jack Stang each scored a goal for Cathedral)

Tech 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Detroit Lakes 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Minnewaska 1, St. John's Prep 0

Becker 7, Big Lake 0

Volleyball:

Cathedral 3, Albany 2

(25-27, 25-12, 25-20, 24-26, 15-11)(Kayla Sexton had 25 digs and 21 kills for Cathedral. Olivia Prom and Cammy Sand each had 19 set assists for the Crusaders).

Milaca 3, Foley 2

(25-13, 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 11-15)

Willmar 3, Apollo 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

(31-29, 25-27, 21-25, 16-25)(Alexis Helmin had 12 kills and Ava Athman had 10 kills and 12 digs)

Rocori 3, Brainerd 0

Kimball 3, Maple Lake 0

ACGC 3, Royalton 1

Eden Valley-Watkins 3, BBE 1

Girls Tennis:

Brainerd 5, St. Cloud Crush 2

Foley 5, Aitkin 2

Foley 4, Mora 2

Girls Swimming/Diving:

Cathedral/St. John's Prep lost to Milaca, 95-91. Olivia Scheeler won four events. Madelyn Doschadis was a multple event winner and Elizabeth Krueger won the 500 freestyle.