High School Sports Results Thursday October 6

Volleyball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Brainerd 1

(24-26, 25-19, 29-27, 25-15)(Ava Athman had 18 kills and 13 digs and Alexis Helmin added 12 kills and 12 blocks)

Cathedral 3, Pierz 2

(25-16, 22-25, 25-10, 21-25, 16-14)(Kayla Sexton set a single match record with 28 kills and added 20 digs for Cathedral. Sydney Wahlin chipped in 16 digs for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 13-6)

Foley 3, Zimmerman 1

(20-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-20)

Alexandria 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Willmar 3, Rocori 0

Albany 3, Little Falls 0

Kimball 3, Holdingford 1

Paynesville 3, Royalton 0

Sauk Centre 3, Melrose 0

Monticello 3, North Branch 1

Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Maple Lake 1

Big Lake 3, Chisago Lakes 0

Girls Soccer:

Tech 1, Little Falls 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Alexandria 0

St. John's Prep 2, Melrose 0

Willmar 2, Rocori 0

Big Lake 0, Delano 0 (overtime)

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral 3, Little Falls 0

(Joe Torborg, Taylor Kroll and Luke Hanson each scored a goal for Cathedral)

Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Alexandria 1 (overtime)

Willmar 3, Rocori 0

Bemidji 4, Apollo 2

Tech 8, Fergus Falls 0

Brainerd 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Girls Swimming/Diving:

Cathedral 114, Little Falls 72

(We kicked off the night with impressive finishes in the 200 Medley relays where Tabitha Kuhl, Izzy Westling, Madelyn Doschadis and Olivia Scheeler finished first with a time of 1:57.37. Lizzy Eiynck finished first in the 200 Yard IM with a time of 2:29.31. Miranda Myers, Alyse Bailey and Sadie Kraft placed 2nd, 3rd and 4th respectively in Varsity diving. After diving, Clara Lamberts raced hard for the 1st place finish in the 100 yard Butterfly with a time of 1:10.65. Madelyn Doschadis, Olivia Scheeler, Claire Westling and Izzy Westling, took 1st place with a time of 3:57.73 in the 400 yard Free relay to end the night. Cathedral will be at Albany October 13th.