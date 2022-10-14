High School Sports Results Thursday October 13

Boys Soccer:

Section 8A

Cathedral 7, Melrose 0

(Jack Stang and Joe Torborg each scored 2 goals for the Crusaders. Cathedral will host Central Minnesota Christian Saturday at 1pm)

Central MN Christian 2, Minnewaska 0

Section 8AA

Apollo 14, East Grand Forks 0

(Apollo will host Rocori Tuesday)

Rocori 4, Detroit Lakes 3

Alexandria 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Tech 8, Little Falls 0

(Tech will play at Alexandria Tuesday)

Section 8AAA

Bemidji 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Moorhead 4, Elk River 0

Brainerd 3, Rogers 1

STMA 2, Buffalo 1

Girls Soccer:

Section 8A

Cathedral 8, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0

(Hope Schueller scored 4 goals for the Crusaders. Cathedral will host St. John's Prep Saturday at 11am)

St. John's Prep 2, Melrose 1

Volleyball:

Alexandria 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

(25-20, 25-21, 26-24)(Alexis Helmin had 10 kills for the Storm)

Cathedral 3, Little Falls 1

(25-20, 23-25, 25-14, 25-14)(Kayla Sexton had 18 kills and 8 digs for Cathedral)

Foley 3, Mora 1

(25-26, 25-19, 25-23, 25-14)

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Fergus Falls 0

Tech 3, Apollo 0

Rocori 3, Becker 0

Sauk Centre 3, Minnewaska 0

Albany 3, Pierz 0

Willmar 3, Brainerd 0

BBE 3, Holdingford 0

Annandale 3, HLWW 0

Kimball 3, Paynesville 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Royalton 0

Milaca 3, Zimmerman 1

Morris Area 3, Melrose 1

Girls Swimming/Diving:

Albany 54, Cathedral/SJP 48

(Oliva Scheeler won the 50 free, was 2nd in the 100 back, and was part of the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays. Madelyn Doschadis was part of both those winning relays and Lizzy Eiynck was 2nd in the 200 IM and 100 free, and was in the winning 400 free relay).