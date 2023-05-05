High School Sports Results Thursday May 4

Baseball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4

(Kade Lewis went 4-4 with 3 runs scored and 1 RBI, Drew Ritter added 2 hits and 2 RBIs and Gavan Schulte had 2 hits, a run and a RBI for Sartell).

Cathedral 2, Foley 1

Foley 10, Cathedral 0

(Trevor Fleege had two hits and drove in both runs in the first game. Tommy Gohman struck out eight batters in 5-1/3 innings to earn the win. Ben Brown picked up the save with 1-2/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out three. The Crusaders are 5-2 and host Minnehaha Academy on Monday).

St. Cloud 10, Fergus Falls 7

Albany 6, Mora 3

Albany 9, Mora 6

(Ethan Borgerding hit a 3-run homerun for Albany)

Rocori 7, Willmar 5

Monticello 16, Becker 9

Upsala-Swanville 10, St. John's Prep 0

Paynesville 12, Maple Lake 5

Paynesville 7, Maple Lake 2

BBE 1, Royalton 0

Royalton 14, BBE 4

St. Francis 13, Big Lake 9

Pierz 6, Milaca 5

Pierz 9, Milaca 5

Holdingford 10, Eden Valley-Watkins 5

Softball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 15, Willmar 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 8, Willmar 0

(Hannah Sundell hit home runs in both games and had 5 RBIs for the day for Sartell. Megan Guggisberg had 2 hits and 3 runs scored in Game 1)

St. Cloud 3, Rocori 2

St. Cloud 16, Rocori 6

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Alexandria 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Alexandria 1

Cathedral 19, Mora 1

Cathedral 8, Mora 6

(Tayla Vought was 5-6 on the day with five runs batted in. Kyah Koenig had three hits and drove in five runs. Finley Polipnick was 2-2 in the first game, and Liz Bell and Ella Voit each had two hits in the 2nd game. Ella recorded two wins, giving up just one earned run in nine innings pitched. The Crusaders are 8-1 on the season).

Albany 7, Little Falls 5

BBE 5, Royalton 3

Kimball 9, ACGC 0

Kimball 17, ACGC 0

Becker 9, Monticello 4

Paynesville 5, Maple Lake 3

Watertown-Mayer 8, Annandale 5

Annandale 6, Watertown-Mayer 3

Dassel-Cokato 7, Litchfield 1

Sauk Centre 17, Benson 7

Albany Girls Golf Team (photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson)

Girls Golf:

Albany won the Granite Ridge Conference meet in Albany. Cathedral finished 5th. Paige Johnson of Zimmerman was the medalist shooting a 72. Kaitlyn Lahr and Sophia Peterson of Albany each shot a 86 and finished tied for 4th. Megan Scepaniak of Cathedral shot a 100 and finished tied for 13th.

Boys Tennis:

Minnewaska 7, Cathedral 0

Boys Lacrosse:

Moorhead 10, St. Cloud 5

Girls Lacrosse:

St. Cloud 19, St. Paul Academy and Summit School 2