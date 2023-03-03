High School Sports Results Thursday March 2
Girls Basketball:
Section 8-3-A Quarterfinals
Willmar 57, Rocori 53
Sauk Rapids-Rice 54, Little Falls 37
(Lauren Schloe led the Storm with 14 points. Sauk Rapids will play at Detroit Lakes Saturday at 7 p.m.)
Section 8-4-A Quarterfinals
Sartell-St. Stephen 62, Bemidji 39
(Sartell will play at top seeded STMA Saturday at 2 p.m.)
Section 6-2-A Playoffs
Royalton 58, Cathedral 41
Holdingford 51, Melrose 37
Eden Valley-Watkins 53, Foley 42
Kimball 56, Osakis 36
Boys Basketball:
Tech 78, Fergus Falls 54
Big Lake 84, Sauk Rapids-Rice 69
Milaca 75, Becker 60
Oglivie 65, St. John's Prep 33
State Wrestling:
Class A Quarterfinals
BBE 42, Medford 22
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 37, Royalton-Upsala 25
Class A Semifinals
Caledonia-Houston 33, BBE 27
Class AA Quarterfinals
Becker 42, Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus 24
Class AA Semifinals
Simley 39, Becker 15
Friday's Schedule:
Boys Basketball:
Willmar at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sartell-St. Stephen at Tech
Rocori at Apollo
Mora at Cathedral