High School Sports Results Thursday March 2

Girls Basketball:

Section 8-3-A Quarterfinals

Willmar 57, Rocori 53

Sauk Rapids-Rice 54, Little Falls 37

(Lauren Schloe led the Storm with 14 points. Sauk Rapids will play at Detroit Lakes Saturday at 7 p.m.)

Section 8-4-A Quarterfinals

Sartell-St. Stephen 62, Bemidji 39

(Sartell will play at top seeded STMA Saturday at 2 p.m.)

Section 6-2-A Playoffs

Royalton 58, Cathedral 41

Holdingford 51, Melrose 37

Eden Valley-Watkins 53, Foley 42

Kimball 56, Osakis 36

Boys Basketball:

Tech 78, Fergus Falls 54

Big Lake 84, Sauk Rapids-Rice 69

Milaca 75, Becker 60

Oglivie 65, St. John's Prep 33

State Wrestling:

Class A Quarterfinals

BBE 42, Medford 22

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 37, Royalton-Upsala 25

Class A Semifinals

Caledonia-Houston 33, BBE 27

Class AA Quarterfinals

Becker 42, Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus 24

Class AA Semifinals

Simley 39, Becker 15

Friday's Schedule:

Boys Basketball:

Willmar at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Sartell-St. Stephen at Tech

Rocori at Apollo

Mora at Cathedral