High School Sports Results: Thursday March 10

Boys Basketball:

Section 6AA Playoffs

Cathedral 71, Pine City 66 (overtime)

(Tommy Pfiefer led Cathedral with 24 points and Jordan Schumann added 12 points for the Crusaders. Cathedral plays Mora at St. John's at 4pm Saturday)

Mora 59, Holdingford 23

Albany 72, Foley 30

Melrose 52, Spectrum 50

Annandale 70, Maple Lake 21

Milaca 71, Rush City 64

Osakis 73, Royalton 36

Sauk Centre 55, Kimball 42

Section 8-3-A Semifinals (Friday)

#3 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #2 Tech, 7pm

#5 Rocori at #1 Alexandria, 7pm

Girls Basketball

Section 6AA Final (Friday)

Albany vs. Sauk Centre, 7pm @ St. John's

Boys Hockey

Class AA State Quarterfinals

Prior Lake 6, Cretin Derham Hall 0

Maple Grove 5, Edina 2

Hill Murray 3, Lakeville South 2

Andover 2, Moorhead 1