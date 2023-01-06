High School Sports Results Thursday January 5th

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, St. Cloud 1

Brainerd 12, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Girls Hockey:

Alexandria 5, St. Cloud 0

Fergus Falls 3, River Lakes 2

Girls Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 49, Bemidji 36

(Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 12 points and both Mia Rogholt and Grace Roesch added 10 points)

Cathedral 51, Zimmerman 48

(McKenna Buckentine made 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch for Cathedral. Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 22 points and 10 rebounds)

ROCORI 51, Willmar 45

Alexandria 49, Sartell-St. Stephen 31

Fergus Falls 51, St. Cloud Crush 46

East Central 54, St. John's Prep 20

Providence Academy 75, Becker 65

BBE 74, Kimball 63

Milaca 56, Little Falls 46

Foley 58, Pierz 39

Boys Basketball:

Brainerd 77, ROCORI 65

Kimball 82, Maple Lake 43

Paynesville 57, Royalton 53

Foley 82, LPGE 57

Browerville 63, St. John's Prep 43

Milaca 73, Annandale 44

Eden Valley-Watkins 63, BBE 60

Mora 53, Pierz 31

Gymnastics:

St. Cloud 144.175, Sauk Rapids-Rice 131.3

(St. Cloud was lead by a strong all around performance from senior Taylar Schaefer. Who won the all around with a 38.225. Taylar also placed first on every individual event (vault 9.85 1st, bars 9.2 1st, beam 9.65 1st, and floor 9.525 1st). Senior Olivia Prom finished in a tie for 4th on vault with a 9.1 and 3rd on beam with a 9.2. Sophomore Camryn Balfanz finished second on floor with a 9.075 and 2nd on vault with a 9.2. Junior Maddie Anderson was 4th on floor with an 8.8 and 2nd on beam with and 9.4. Senior Sena Lunning was a 2nd on bars with an 8.75. JV won with a season high 133.6).