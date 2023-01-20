High School Sports Results Thursday January 19
Girls Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 71, Willmar 49
(Ella Jevne led the Storm with 16 points)
Sartell-St. Stephen 57, St. Cloud 45
Little Falls 35, Cathedral 31
(Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 15 points)
Albany 87, Zimmerman 55
Milaca 59, Foley 43
Royalton 59, Eden Valley-Watkins 55
Annandale 53, Rockford 45
Sauk Centre 60, Melrose 28
Boys Basketball:
Tech 86, Minneapolis Patrick Henry 66
BBE 64, Royalton 42
ACGC 70, Kimball 47
Paynesville 95, Maple Lake 23
Rockford 46, Annandale 45
West Central 56, West Central 50
Boys Hockey:
Orono 4, Cathedral 3
(Landon Swenson, Griffin Sturm, and Cole Hwang scored for the Crusaders who host Northern Lakes on Tuesday)
St. Cloud 5, Brainerd 1
Sartell-St. Stephen 5, Fergus Falls 1
Alexandria 4, River Lakes 2
STMA 3, Buffalo 3
Girls Hockey:
Brainerd-Little Falls 3, St. Cloud 0
Willmar 5, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3