High School Sports Results Thursday January 19

Girls Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 71, Willmar 49

(Ella Jevne led the Storm with 16 points)

Sartell-St. Stephen 57, St. Cloud 45

Little Falls 35, Cathedral 31

(Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 15 points)

Albany 87, Zimmerman 55

Milaca 59, Foley 43

Royalton 59, Eden Valley-Watkins 55

Annandale 53, Rockford 45

Sauk Centre 60, Melrose 28

Boys Basketball:

Tech 86, Minneapolis Patrick Henry 66

BBE 64, Royalton 42

ACGC 70, Kimball 47

Paynesville 95, Maple Lake 23

Rockford 46, Annandale 45

West Central 56, West Central 50

Boys Hockey:

Orono 4, Cathedral 3

(Landon Swenson, Griffin Sturm, and Cole Hwang scored for the Crusaders who host Northern Lakes on Tuesday)

St. Cloud 5, Brainerd 1

Sartell-St. Stephen 5, Fergus Falls 1

Alexandria 4, River Lakes 2

STMA 3, Buffalo 3

Girls Hockey:

Brainerd-Little Falls 3, St. Cloud 0

Willmar 5, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3