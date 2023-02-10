High School Sports Results Thursday February 9
Boys Basketball:
Tech 67, Alexandria 57
Brainerd 87, Sauk Rapids-Rice 46
Rocori 61, Fergus Falls 55
Sartell-St. Stephen 62, Willmar 47
Albany 77, Zimmerman 51
Milaca 71, Foley 66
Princeton 84, Little Falls 66
Dassel-Cokato 62, Litchfield 59
Melrose 58, West Central 49
Sauk Centre 69, Benson 32
Girls Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 55, North Branch 47
(Grace Roesch led the Storm with 20 points and she surpasses 1,000 points in her career)
Bemidji 57, St. Cloud 54
Royalton 58, ACGC 56
Holdingford 48, Kimball 38
BBE 73, Maple Lake 25
Cambridge-Isanti 66, Big Lake 21
Litchfield 48, Dassel-Cokato 36
Eden Valley-Watkins 51, Paynesville 48
Monticello 67, Princeton 30
Fergus Falls 58, Little Falls 34
Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, St. Cloud 3 (overtime tie)
(Baylor Stebbins scored 2 goals and added an assist and Kyan Rieder scored a goal and had 2 assists for the Sabres).
Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 4 (overtime tie)
River Lakes 7, Willmar 3
Girls Hockey:
Section Playoffs
River Lakes 12, Morris-Benson 0
Friday Schedule:
NBA – Timberwolves at Memphis, 6:30 on WJON
MHKY – Gophers at Wisconsin, 6:30 on AM 1390/93.9 FM
MHKY – St. Olaf at St. John’s, 7pm
WHKY – St. Ben’s at St. Olaf, 7pm
MBB – Minot State at St. Cloud State, 5:30
WBB – Minot State at St. Cloud State, 7:30
College Wrestling – St. Cloud State at Mary
BBB – Becker at Sauk Rapids-Rice
BBB – Cathedral at Pequot Lakes
GBB – Sartell at Alexandria
GBB – Rocori at Willmar
GBB – Fergus Falls at St. Cloud Crush
GBB – Cathedral at Pierz
Jr Hockey – St. Cloud Norsemen at Bismarck Bobcats
Jr Hockey – Willmar War Hawks at Granite City Lumberjacks