High School Sports Results Thursday February 2
Girls Basketball:
Cathedral 48, Mora 27
(Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 20 points and 5 steals and Ella Voit added 15 points for Cathedral).
Sauk Rapids-Rice 43, Brainerd 34
(Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 16 points)
Sartell-St. Stephen 56, Willmar 53
Albany 52, Foley 38
Rocori 61, Fergus Falls 42
Dassel-Cokato 40, Maple Lake 36
Minnewaska 47, Sauk Centre 41
Zimmerman 63, Little Falls 36
Boys Basketball:
Little Falls 71, Apollo 50
Osakis 78, St. John's Prep 39
Royalton 100, Maple Lake 40
Eden Valley-Watkins 69, Kimball 46
Big Lake 90, Zimmerman 63
BBE 75, Holdingford 38
Paynesville 57, ACGC 47
Litchfield 66, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 63
Boys Hockey:
St. Cloud 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Little Falls 4, Cathedral 3
(Andrew Dwinnell scored twice and Joey Gillespie had a goal for the Crusaders who have a rematch with the Flyers on Tuesday at the MAC)
Princeton 5, Becker-Big Lake 0
Girls Hockey:
St. Cloud 3, Alexandria 2
Buffalo 3, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1
Fergus Falls 5, River Lakes 1