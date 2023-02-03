High School Sports Results Thursday February 2

Cathedral-Girls-Basketball-Court2 loading...

Girls Basketball:

Cathedral 48, Mora 27

(Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 20 points and 5 steals and Ella Voit added 15 points for Cathedral).

Sauk Rapids-Rice 43, Brainerd 34

(Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 16 points)

Sartell-St. Stephen 56, Willmar 53

Albany 52, Foley 38

Rocori 61, Fergus Falls 42

Dassel-Cokato 40, Maple Lake 36

Minnewaska 47, Sauk Centre 41

Zimmerman 63, Little Falls 36

Get our free mobile app

Boys Basketball:

Little Falls 71, Apollo 50

Osakis 78, St. John's Prep 39

Royalton 100, Maple Lake 40

Eden Valley-Watkins 69, Kimball 46

Big Lake 90, Zimmerman 63

BBE 75, Holdingford 38

Paynesville 57, ACGC 47

Litchfield 66, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 63

Boys Hockey:

St. Cloud 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Little Falls 4, Cathedral 3

(Andrew Dwinnell scored twice and Joey Gillespie had a goal for the Crusaders who have a rematch with the Flyers on Tuesday at the MAC)

Princeton 5, Becker-Big Lake 0

Girls Hockey:

St. Cloud 3, Alexandria 2

Buffalo 3, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1

Fergus Falls 5, River Lakes 1