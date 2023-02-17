High School Sports Results Thursday February 16

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 65, Milaca 27

(Avery Templin scored 24 points for the Sabres)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 67, Rocori 39

(Grace Roesch led the Storm with 21 points).

Brainerd 54, St. Cloud 46

Annandale 53, Kimball 28

Eden Valley-Watkins 60, Dassel-Cokato 40

Montevideo 53, Melrose 43

Boys Basketball:

Brainerd 78, Rocori 62

Albany 75, Melrose 47

Kimball 66, Holdingford 46

Royalton 71, ACGC 49

LPGE 74, St. John's Prep 50

BBE 85, Maple Lake 35

Girls Hockey:

Section 6A Final @ Alexandria

Fergus Falls 2, River Lakes 1

(Abby Storm scored the lone River Lakes goal)

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Duluth Denfeld 2

St. Cloud 4, Fergus Falls 1

River Lakes 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Cathedral 3, Monticello 2

(Joey Gillespie had two goals including the game winner with just 3:37 to play. John Hirschfeld added a goal and Andrew Dwinnell assisted on all three goals. Nick Hansen stopped 23 of 25 shots for the win in goal. The Crusaders will learn their post-season seed this mornng and start the playoffs on Tuesday, likely at the MAC).

Girls Nordic Skiing:

The St. Cloud Cathedral team finished 15th overall at the State Meet in Biwabik. The three Cathedral skiers finished in a pack with Emma Jamison coming in 82nd, Clara Schad 84th, and Addie Mondloch 89th.

Friday Schedule:

State Dance Competition - Jazz

Class A - Cathedral, Holdingford

Class AA - Sauk Rapids-Rice, Rocori

Class AAA - Sartell-St. Stephen

BHKY - St. Cloud Crush at Alexandria

GBB - Cathedral at Albany

BBB - Cathedral at Albany

BBB - Sauk Rapids-Rice at Fergus Falls

BBB - Alexandria at Apollo

MHKY - St. Cloud State at North Dakota, 7:00

MHKY - Gophers at Penn State

Jr Hockey - Minot Minotauros at St. Cloud Norsemen

Jr Hockey - Alexandria Blizzard at Granite City Lumberjacks