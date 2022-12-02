High School Sports Results Thursday December 1

Sartell-Hockey loading...

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Alexandria 3

(Baylor Stebbens led Sartell with a goal and an assist)

Cambridge-Isanti 4, Cathedral 1

Girls Hockey:

Alexandria 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0

Bemidji 3, St. Cloud 2

(Bemidji scored the game-winner with :20 left in the 3rd period. Maggie O'Hara and Jenna Amundson each scored a goal for St. Cloud)

Brainerd-Little Falls 2, River Lakes 1 (overtime)

(Sophia Hess scored the lone River Lakes goal)

Girls Basketball:

Alexandria 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 62

(Courtney Paulsen had 18 points and Grace Roech had 16 points for the Storm)

Moorhead 64, St. Cloud Crush 50

Sartell-St. Stephen 55, ROCORI 50

Royalton 55, Osakis 52

Albany 51, Holdingford 43

Eden Valley-Watkins 52, Foley 42

Maple Lake 59, Big Lake 55

Gymnastics:

Sartell-St. Stephen 131.05, Sauk Rapids-Rice 125.1

(Sartell took the top three All Around Spots for Varsity All Around).

Friday December 2

GBB – Sartell-St. Stephen at Elk River

GBB – Cathedral at Annandale, 6pm

BBB – Cathedral at Annandale, 7:30pm

BBB – Sartell-St. Stephen at Bemidji

BBB – Marshall at Apollo

BHKY – River Lakes at Wahpeton-Breckenridge

BHKY – Thief River Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice

MHKY – St. John’s at Bethel, 7pm

MHKY – Gophers at Michigan State, 5:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM

MHKY – North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 7:30pm

WHKY – Bethel at St. Ben’s, 7pm

WHKY – St. Thomas at St. Cloud State, 3pm

CWrest – St. Cloud State at MN State-Moorhead (Dragon Open)

Jr Hockey – St. Cloud Norsemen at MN Wilderness