High School Sports Results Thursday April 27

Girls Golf:

Granite Ridge Conference Meet @ Zimmerman

1) Zimmerman 371

2) Albany 384

3) Pierz 417

4) Little Falls 421

5) Cathedral 432

6) Milaca 441

7) Mora 457

(Sophia Anderson of Albany was the medalist. She shot a 79. Cathedral's Lexi Streit finished 12th shooting a 102).

Boys Golf:

Cathedral Boys Golf won the conference meet at Milaca with a team score of 331. Cathedral's Nathan Schuver carded a 77 to earn medalist honors. Vince Gebhardt of Cathedral shot an 82 to finish 6th overall.

Boys Lacrosse:

St. Cloud 13, Brainerd 4

(Connor Harens had 5 goals and 1 assist. He also hit 100 career points. Connor Wavrin had 3 goals and 2 Joe Torborg added 2 goals for St. Cloud)

Girls Lacrosse:

St. Cloud 6, Brainerd 5

Boys Tennis:

St. Cloud Crush 5, Brainerd 1

(One game was suspended due to rain. Michael Plombon wins at #1 singles to remain unbeaten. Gavin Fenstad goes 6-2, 6-1 at #2 singles. The Crush beat Sartell 7-0 Tuesday. St. Cloud will play Elk River Saturday).

Baseball:

Cathedral 2, Milaca 0 (5 innings)

(Jackson Phillipp pitched the shutout, giving up just one hit and striking out nine batters over the five innings. Jack Hamak drove in a run for the Crusaders and Trevor Fleege stole two bases and scored a run. The second game of the doubleheader will be rescheduled).

Chisago Lakes 7, Becker 3

Chisago Lakes 20, Becker 9

Pierz 13, Albany 10

Softball:

St. Cloud 12, Bemidji 4

Big Lake 3, Princeton 2

Zimmerman 8, Foley 0

Paynesville 15, Royalton 5

Paynesville 18, Royalton 9

Chisago Lakes 7, Becker 2

Becker 4, Chisago Lakes 3