High School Sports Results; Thursday April 21

Softball:

Cathedral 13, Milaca 1 (6 innings)

(Kailee Falconer hit a grand slam homerun for Cathedral in the 6th inning)

Brainerd 11, Rocori 1

Bemidji 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 3

Sartell-St. Stephen 10, Bemidji 0

Baseball:

Rocori 1, Alexandria 0

Brainerd 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5

Orono 6, Cathedral 1

Mora 5, Cathedral 2

Sartell-St. Stephen 9, Fergus Falls 0

(Wes Johnson the the complete game shutout for Sartell)

Boys Lacrosse:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 15, Brainerd 5

Boys Tennis:

Foley 6, Cathedral