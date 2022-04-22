High School Sports Results; Thursday April 21
Softball:
Cathedral 13, Milaca 1 (6 innings)
(Kailee Falconer hit a grand slam homerun for Cathedral in the 6th inning)
Brainerd 11, Rocori 1
Bemidji 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 3
Sartell-St. Stephen 10, Bemidji 0
Baseball:
Rocori 1, Alexandria 0
Brainerd 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5
Orono 6, Cathedral 1
Mora 5, Cathedral 2
Sartell-St. Stephen 9, Fergus Falls 0
(Wes Johnson the the complete game shutout for Sartell)
Boys Lacrosse:
Sartell-Sauk Rapids 15, Brainerd 5
Boys Tennis:
Foley 6, Cathedral