High School Sports Results Saturday, April 26th

akajhoe

SOFTBALL:

Elk River 2, Big Lake 7

Big Lake 4, Rochester Mayo 5

Big Lake 13, Concordia Academy 11

BASEBALL:

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 4, Paynesville 12

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0, Paynesville 10

