High School Sports Results Saturday, April 26th
SOFTBALL:
Elk River 2, Big Lake 7
Big Lake 4, Rochester Mayo 5
Big Lake 13, Concordia Academy 11
BASEBALL:
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 4, Paynesville 12
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0, Paynesville 10
