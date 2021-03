Friday's high school sports results from around central Minnesota:

Boys Basketball:

Browerville/Eagle Valley 53, St. John's Prep 26

Melrose 76, Paynesville 62

Fergus Falls 56, Rocori 42

Sartell-St. Stephen 69, Apollo 46

Girls Basketball:

Willmar 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 43

Brainerd 56, Rocori 50

Albany 72, Cathedral 31

Girls Hockey:

River Lakes 3, St. Cloud 1