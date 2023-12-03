High School Sports Results Saturday, December 2

The Sartell-St. Stephen Boys' Hockey team won a nail-biter 5-4 over Blake on Saturday afternoon. Sartell jumped out to a three-to-nothing lead in the first period only to see Blake battle back to tie the game 4-4 at 7:31 in the third period on a goal by Charlie Moore. Devin Jacobs would save the day by scoring the winning goal for the Sabres at 2:56 in overtime.

OTHER BOYS HOCKEY SCORES:

Little Falls 3, Orono 4. Luke Avery had 2 goals to lead the Flyers.

Becker-Big Lake 7, Bagley-Fosston 2. Brayden Graning scored three goals for Becker.

GIRLS HOCKEY:

Grand Rapids-Greenway 5, St. Cloud 0.

Brainerd-Little Falls 1, Duluth Marshall 2. Molly Pohlkamp had the only goal for the Flyers.

Superior Spartans 8, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3. Brooke Pogatchnik, Faith Torborg, and and Megan Hess scored for the Storm'n Sabres.

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Albany 84, Duluth Marshall 65. Alyssa Sand had 26 points, Tatum Findley had 21 points, and Kylan Gerads had 20 points to lead the Huskies.

Esko 78, Annandale 53.

Royalton 50, West Central 54.

Holdingford 77, Upsala 24.

St. Peter 51, Becker 23.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

St. John's Prep 43, PACT 85. Raj Johnson led St. John's with 12 points.

Holdingford 63, Upsala 79.

Zimmerman 72, Little Falls 76.

Big Lake 72, Duluth Denfield 65.

WRESTLING:

Sauk Rapids-Rice participated in the St. Michael Albertville Invitational on Saturday. They finished 10th in the tourney with 48 team points. St. Michael-Albertiville won with 242.5 points, Waconia took 2nd with 125 points, and Willmar rounded out the top three with 166 points.

Individual results for the Storm:

127: John Pesta placed fifth with seven points. He defeated Henry Kallevig of Willmar but lost his other four matches to finish 1-4.

133: Vance Barz took first with 24 points. He won all four of his matches 3-0.

145: Jack Barz placed fourth with 13 points. He received a bye and beat Tyson Newman of St. Michael Albertville.

172: Christian Nelson beat Payton Kelly of St. Croix Falls but lost to Connor Manske of West Fargo, Sheyennye, and Lawson Anez of Willmar.

215: Carter Koltes lost to Cooper Jahnke of Waconia and Caleb Matheson of St. Michael-Albertville, and received a bye in his three matches.

