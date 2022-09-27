High School Sports Results Monday September 26
Boys Soccer:
Cathedral 5, Central Minnesota Christian 0
(Jack Stang, Joe Torborg, Jacob Oliver, Luke Hanson and Philip O'Neal each scored a goal for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 9-1 overall and 4-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference)
Sauk Rapids-Rice 0, Little Falls 0 (tie)
Girls Soccer:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Little Falls 1
St. John's Prep 0, Crookston 0 (tie)
Alexandria 8, Rocori 0
Zimmerman 2, Big Lake 1
Monticello 1, St. Francis 0
Girls Tennis:
Annandale 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 3
Today's Schedule:
Volleyball:
Alexandria at Rocori
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Tech
Sartell-St. Stephen at Wilmar
Cathedral at Maple Lake
Girls Soccer:
Moorhead at Sartell-St. Stephen
Cathedral at Fergus Falls
Brainerd at Apollo
Tech at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Boys Soccer:
Brainerd at Apollo
Fergus Falls at Rocori
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Tech
Sartell-St. Stephen at Willmar
Cathedral at Minnewaska
Girls Tennis:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at St. Cloud Crush