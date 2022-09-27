High School Sports Results Monday September 26

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral 5, Central Minnesota Christian 0

(Jack Stang, Joe Torborg, Jacob Oliver, Luke Hanson and Philip O'Neal each scored a goal for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 9-1 overall and 4-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 0, Little Falls 0 (tie)

Girls Soccer:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Little Falls 1

St. John's Prep 0, Crookston 0 (tie)

Alexandria 8, Rocori 0

Zimmerman 2, Big Lake 1

Monticello 1, St. Francis 0

Girls Tennis:

Annandale 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 3

Today's Schedule:

Volleyball:

Alexandria at Rocori

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Tech

Sartell-St. Stephen at Wilmar

Cathedral at Maple Lake

Girls Soccer:

Moorhead at Sartell-St. Stephen

Cathedral at Fergus Falls

Brainerd at Apollo

Tech at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Boys Soccer:

Brainerd at Apollo

Fergus Falls at Rocori

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Tech

Sartell-St. Stephen at Willmar

Cathedral at Minnewaska

Girls Tennis:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at St. Cloud Crush