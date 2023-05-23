High School Sports Results Monday May 22

Softball

Section 6AA First Round

Cathedral 10, Sauk Centre 1

(Ella Voit threw a complete game with 4 hits allowed and 13 strikeouts. She also had 3 hits at the plate. Tayla Vought went 2-3 with a 2-run home run and 4 RBIs and McKenna Buckentine added 2 hits for Cathedral. The Crusaders will play Pierz tonight at 5 p.m. at Rivers Edge Park in Waite Park).

Kimball 15, Holdingford 0

Pierz 13, Royalton 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 8, Paynesville 2

Melrose 7, Foley 3

Albany 15, Milaca 0

Section 5AA First Round

Annandale 10, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead 0

Today's Softball Schedule:

Section 8-4-A

Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd, 4:30

St. Cloud at Rogers, 4:30

Section 6-2-A

Kimball vs. Cathedral, 5:00

Eden Valley-Watkins at Pierz, 5:00

Pillager at Albany, 5:00

Melrose at Pequot Lakes, 5:00

Section 5-2-A

Glencoe-Silver Lake at Annandale, 4:30

Baseball:

St. Cloud 8, Moorhead 7

(St. Cloud scored 6 runs in the 7th inning to come from down 7-2 to earn the win).

Cathedral 10, Melrose 0

(Tommy Gohman had three hits and scored three runs. Tanner Staller and Caden Johnson each had two hits and drove in three runs. Jackson Phillipp scattered four hits for the shutout win on the mound).

Sartell-St. Stephen 8, Fergus Falls 2

Alexandria 8, Rocori 5

Foley 12, Milaca 4

Royalton 7, ACGC 2

Pierz 5, Holdingford 2

Annandale 13, New London-Spicer 4

Today's Baseball Schedule:

St. Cloud Crush at Bemidji, 4:30

Monticello at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 4:30

Cathedral at Mora, 5:00

Sartell-St. Stephen at Buffalo, 4:30

Rocori at Little Falls, 5:00

Ogilvie at St. John's Prep, 4:30

Holdingford at Paynesville, 4:00

Foley at Annandale, 4:30

Eden Valley-Watkins at Albany, 5:00

Holdingford at Paynesville, 5:30

Girls Golf:

Granite Ridge Conference Meet @ Pierz

1) Albany

2) Pierz

3) Cathedral

(Imagine Hines of Little Falls earned medalist after shooting a 41. Sophia Anderson of Albany finished tied for 2nd with a 42. Cammy Sand of Cathedral shot a 44 and she finished in 5th place).

Boys Lacrosse:

St. Cloud 16, Brainerd 5

(Joe Torborg had two goals and an assist).