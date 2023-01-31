High School Sports Results Monday January 30

Boys Basketball:

Rocori 61, Monticello 41

Foley 85, Maple Lake 46

Dassel-Cokato 58, Kimball 44

Melrose 65, New London-Spicer 54

Eden Valley-Watkins 86, Pierz 61

Girls Basketball:

Brainerd 59, Rocori 43

Holdingford 56, Pierz 44

Zimmerman 77, Big Lake 54

Girls Hockey:

Alexandria 3, River Lakes 1

Tuesday January 31

MBB – Gopher Basketball Weekly, 12:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM

WHKY – St. Ben’s at UW-Superior, 7pm

BBB – Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria

BBB – Apollo at Fergus Falls

BBB – Sartell at Rocori

BBB – Cathedral at Mora

GBB – Sauk Rapids-Rice at Zimmerman

GBB – Rocori at Pequot Lakes

GBB – Cathedral at St. Cloud Crush

BHKY – River Lakes at Mora

BHKY – Sauk Rapids at St. Francis

BHKY – Elk River at St. Cloud Crush

BHKY – Sartell at Brainerd

BHKY – Cathedral at Totino-Grace

GHKY – St. Cloud Crush at Buffalo

GHKY – River Lakes at Alexandria

GHKY – Brainerd-Little Falls at Sartell-Sauk Rapids