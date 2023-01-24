High School Sports Results Monday January 23

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 85, Monticello 62

Albany 62, Rocori 54

Milaca 92, Kimball 44

Holdingford 60, St. John's Prep 53

Girls Basketball:

Kimball 68, Cathedral 27

(Grace Sand led Cathedral with 11 points)

Tuesday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Elk River

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Fergus Falls

Northern Lakes at Cathedral

Girls Hockey:

River Lakes at St. Cloud Crush

Fergus Falls at Sartell-Sauk Rapids

Boys Basketball:

Bemidji at Tech

Apollo at Providence Academy

Sartell-St. Stephen at Willmar

Cathedral at Melrose

Girls Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria

Rocori at Sartell-St. Stephen

Detroit Lakes at St. Cloud Crush

Cathedral at Milaca