High School Sports Results Monday April 24

Baseball:

Cathedral 4, Albany 0

(Tommy Gohman pitched five scoreless innings for the win. Cade Simones and Jackson Phillipp each had RBI doubles for the Crusaders. Cathedral has a doubleheader at Milaca on Thursday).

Buffalo 6, St. Cloud 0

Foley 6, Zimmerman 2

Paynesville 3, Morris Area 2

Big Lake 9, Becker 5

Royalton 9, Maple Lake 3

Milaca 3, Rush City 2

New London-Spicer 6, Annandale 5

Softball:

Brainerd 9, Rocori 0

Maple Lake 13, Royalton 2

Melrose 8, Paynesville 5

Osakis 9, Sauk Centre 8

Annandale 7, New London-Spicer 0

Annandale 12, New London-Spicer 0

Get our free mobile app

Boys Tennis:

Osakis 4, Cathedral 3

Boys Lacrosse:

St. Cloud 11, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 7

(Joe Torborg had six assists and seven ground balls, dominating the field. Max Bastien and Brock Brown played great shut down defense to help get the win).

Girls Lacrosse:

St. Cloud 16, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1

(Bridget Torborg had two goals for the Crush).

Boys Golf:

The Cathedral boys golf team finished 5th at the Hill-Murray Invite with a team score of 344. Vince Gebhardt paced the Crusaders with an 82 and Taylor Kroll carded an 86.

Today's Schedule:

Baseball:

Fergus Falls at Rocori

Alexandria at Sartell-St. Stephen

Softball:

Rocori at Alexandria

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar

St. Cloud at Brainerd

Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd

Zimmerman at Cathedral