High School Sports Results May 25

Sartell-St. Stephen Softball stayed alive in the Section 8-4-A playoffs with a 3-1 win at Rogers. Morgan Guggisberg had a hit and 2 RBIs and Ella Berger went 3-3 for Sartell. Danica Sarff threw all 7 innings with 4 hits and 1 earned run allowed with 5 strikeouts. Sartell plays another elimination game Tuesday in Elk River against Elk River at 4 p.m.

Section 8-4-A

Brainerd 3, St. Cloud Crush 0

(St. Cloud will play an elimination game Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Elk River against Moorhead).

Section 6-2-A

Pierz 1, Cathedral 0

(Ella Voit allowed 3 hits and 1 run with 12 strikeouts for Cathedral in the loss. The Crusaders are 16-7 and will play an elimination game Tuesday in Waite Park at 5 p.m. against Melrose).

Pequot Lakes 6, Albany 5

(Albany will play an elimination game Tuesday in Waite Park at 5 p.m. against Kimball).

Section 8-3-A

Rocori 5, Alexandria 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Little Falls 2

(Rocori will play Sauk Rapids-Rice in the winners bracket in Cold Spring Tuesday at 10 a.m. Little Falls will play Alexandria in an elimination game Tuesday at noon).

Section 5-3-A

Becker 5, Monticello 3

St. Francis 3, Big Lake 2

Section 5-2-A

Annandale 1, Rockford 0

Ethan Borgerding (photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson) Ethan Borgerding (photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson) loading...

Baseball:

St. Cloud 16, Sauk Rapids-Rice 8

Rocori 14, Willmar 4

Becker 7, Cathedral 3

(Alex Schroeder and Cade Simones each had two hits for the Crusaders. Cathedral finishes the regular season 14-6 and will learn its playoff seed tomorrow and open section play at home on Tuesday evening).

Albany 6, Annandale 5

Royalton 11, Staples-Motley 3

Zimmerman 7, Milaca 4

Litchfield 4, Maple Lake 2

Boys Lacrosse:

St. Cloud 16, Grand Rapids 5

(Joe Torborg had three goals and an assist and Max Pfeiffer added a goal. The Crush finishes the regular season 10-3 and will host Sartell in the section quarterfinals on Wednesday).

Girls Lacrosse:

St. Cloud 10, Brainerd 7

(St. Cloud finishes 10-3 on the season. The Crush hosts Rocori at 6pm on Monday in the section tourney).