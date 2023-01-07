High School Sports Results Friday January 6
Boys Basketball:
STMA 50, Sartell-St. Stephen 30
Alexandria 82, Apollo 46
Sauk Rapids-Rice 58, Fergus Falls 43
Tech 69, Willmar 53
Milaca 78, Foley 49
Melrose 68, Montevideo 47
Sauk Centre 72, BOLD 65
Albany 87, Zimmerman 47
Becker 79, Big Lake 72
Girls Basketball:
St. Cloud 71, Minneapolis South 29
Becker 76, Big Lake 33
Foley 58, Osakis 38
Annandale 53, Hutchinson 50
Holdingford 54, Kimball 46
BBE 72, Maple Lake 33
Paynesville 51, Eden Valley-Watkins 34
Royalton 70, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 51
Pierz 64, Melrose 56
Boys Hockey:
Roseau 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
Cathedral 6, Mankato East/Loyola 0
Little Falls 1, Hutchinson 0
Girls Hockey:
River Lakes 5, Northern Lakes 2