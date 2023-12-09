High School Sports Results Friday, December 8
St. Cloud Cathedral clobbered Legacy Christian 84-51 in girls basketball. The Crusaders had five player score in double digits. Sophomore McKenna Buckentine led the team with 17 points, senior Ella Voit had 14 points , sophomore Katie Pfeiffer 13, and Keira Alexander and Madison Voigt had 12 points a each.
OTHER GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES:
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 47, Eden Valley-Watkins 46
Maple Lake 16, Holdingford 62
Rocori 23, Monticello 61: Samantha Voll led Monticello with 16 points.
Kimball 29, Royalton 55
Annandale 51, Becker 52
Sartell 51, Fergus Falls 43
Little Falls 59, Mora 24. Malin Youngbers was the high scorer for the Flyers with 16 points.
St. Cloud 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 70
Albany 64, Foley 27
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Eden Valley-Watkins 67, Belle Plain 75
Paynesville 65, New London-Spicer 62
Holdingford 83, Little Falls 55
Zimmerman 37, Milaca 21
Royalton 48, Pierz 59
Princeton 65, Rocori 101
St. John's Prep 45, Swanville 57
Annandale 85, Becker 57. Isaak Eenhaus had 20 points, and Ben Walter 15 points to lead Annandale.
BOYS HOCKEY:
Little Falls 4, Chisago Lakes 3. Carter Oothoudt had 2 goals to lead the Flyers.
GIRLS HOCKEY:
Morris Benson Area 2, Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 8. Jadyn Ulm had 3 goals to lead Morris. Karlie Burns had both goals for Morris Benson.
