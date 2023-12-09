High School Sports Results Friday, December 8

St. Cloud Cathedral clobbered Legacy Christian 84-51 in girls basketball. The Crusaders had five player score in double digits. Sophomore McKenna Buckentine led the team with 17 points, senior Ella Voit had 14 points , sophomore Katie Pfeiffer 13, and Keira Alexander and Madison Voigt had 12 points a each.

OTHER GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES:

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 47, Eden Valley-Watkins 46

Maple Lake 16, Holdingford 62

Rocori 23, Monticello 61: Samantha Voll led Monticello with 16 points.

Kimball 29, Royalton 55

Annandale 51, Becker 52

Sartell 51, Fergus Falls 43

Little Falls 59, Mora 24. Malin Youngbers was the high scorer for the Flyers with 16 points.

St. Cloud 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 70

Albany 64, Foley 27

Get our free mobile app

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Eden Valley-Watkins 67, Belle Plain 75

Paynesville 65, New London-Spicer 62

Holdingford 83, Little Falls 55

Zimmerman 37, Milaca 21

Royalton 48, Pierz 59

Princeton 65, Rocori 101

St. John's Prep 45, Swanville 57

Annandale 85, Becker 57. Isaak Eenhaus had 20 points, and Ben Walter 15 points to lead Annandale.

BOYS HOCKEY:

Little Falls 4, Chisago Lakes 3. Carter Oothoudt had 2 goals to lead the Flyers.

GIRLS HOCKEY:

Morris Benson Area 2, Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 8. Jadyn Ulm had 3 goals to lead Morris. Karlie Burns had both goals for Morris Benson.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Farming, MN With Us in Pictures

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker