High School Soccer/College Sports Thursday August 25

The fall sports schedule picks up today (Thursday) with lots of boys and girls soccer and girls tennis on the schedule. St. Cloud State soccer and volleyball also have matches today. The schedule is below:

Girls Soccer:

Cathedral at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Becker at Apollo

Sartell-St. Stephen at Park Center

Boys Soccer:

Rocori at Melrose

Centennial at Tech

Sartell-St. Stephen at Big lake

Girls Tennis:

Multiple Schools at St. Cloud Crush

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Rocori

College Volleyball:

RV Oklahoma Babtist at St. Cloud State, 6pm (SCSU Invite)

Women's Soccer:

Northern Michigan at St. Cloud State