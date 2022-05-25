High School Sports Results: Tuesday May 24
Softball:
Section 6AA Playoffs
Cathedral 6, Kimball 0
(Ella Voit with the complete game win, scattering 3 hits, no walks and 10 strikeouts.
Ella and Rachel Voit led the Crusaders with 2 hits each. Cathedral is 21-1. Cathedral will play Holdingford at 5pm Thursday in Waite Park in the section 6AA playoffs).
Holdingford 10, Albany 2
Pierz 10, Paynesville 0
Pequot Lakes 8, Sauk Centre 3
Section 8-4-A Playoffs
Brainerd 12, St. Cloud 0
Rogers 9, Moorhead 2
Elk River 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
STMA 5, Buffalo 2
Section 8-3-A Playoffs
Willmar 14, Rocori 11
Baseball:
Cathedral 5, Milaca 2
Hutchinson 13, St. Cloud 6
Buffalo 6, Sartell-St. Stephen 4
Rocori 18, Delano 8
Albany 9, Annandale 2
Kimball 9, St. John's Prep 4
Upsala-Swanville 6, Holdingford 0
Alexandria 10, Moorhead 0