High School Sports Results: Tuesday May 24

Softball:

Section 6AA Playoffs

Cathedral 6, Kimball 0

(Ella Voit with the complete game win, scattering 3 hits, no walks and 10 strikeouts.

Ella and Rachel Voit led the Crusaders with 2 hits each. Cathedral is 21-1. Cathedral will play Holdingford at 5pm Thursday in Waite Park in the section 6AA playoffs).

Holdingford 10, Albany 2

Pierz 10, Paynesville 0

Pequot Lakes 8, Sauk Centre 3

Section 8-4-A Playoffs

Brainerd 12, St. Cloud 0

Rogers 9, Moorhead 2

Elk River 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

STMA 5, Buffalo 2

Section 8-3-A Playoffs

Willmar 14, Rocori 11

Baseball:

Cathedral 5, Milaca 2

Hutchinson 13, St. Cloud 6

Buffalo 6, Sartell-St. Stephen 4

Rocori 18, Delano 8

Albany 9, Annandale 2

Kimball 9, St. John's Prep 4

Upsala-Swanville 6, Holdingford 0

Alexandria 10, Moorhead 0