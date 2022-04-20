High School Sports Results: Tuesday April 19
Baseball:
Rocori 5, St. Cloud 0
Brainerd 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2
Alexandria 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Cathedral 6, Milaca 2
Albany 5, Pierz 3
Foley 7, Zimmerman 5
Softball:
St. Cloud 10, Fergus Falls 0
St. Cloud 15, Fergus Falls 4
Sartell-St. Stephen 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Sartell-St. Stephen 21, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Rocori 12, Willmar 3
Rocori 11, Willmar 8
Pierz 5, Cathedral 4
Albany 14, Milaca 4
Boys Lacrosse:
Sartell-Sauk Rapids 21, Rocori 3
St. Cloud 16, Rocori 7
Boys Tennis:
Buffalo 5, St. Cloud 2
Girls Golf:
Granite Ridge Conference
Pierz finished 1st, Albany 2nd
College Baseball:
St. John's 8, St. Scholastica 2
St. Scholastica 2, St. John's 1
College Softball:
SCTCC 23, Ridgewater CC 2
SCTCC 12, Ridgewater CC 7
St. Ben's 9, Macalester 1
St. Ben's 10, Macalester 4