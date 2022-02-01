High School Results: Monday January 31st

Girls Hockey:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 6, St. Cloud Crush 4

River Lakes 13, Morris-Benson 1

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 5, Fergus Falls 3

Mora-Milaca 1, Cathedral 0

Girls Basketball:

Rocori 70, St. Cloud Crush 63

Brainerd 48, Sartell-St. Stephen 47

Royalton 53, Cathedral 45

(Ellie Pelzel led the Crusaders with 21 points and Ella Voit added 14 points)

Boys Basketball:

Apollo 64, Fergus Falls 50

Rocori 64, Sartell-St. Stephen 60

Cathedral 61, Zimmerman 36

(Emanuel Kutzera led Cathedral with 16 points. Jordan Schumann added 15 points and Nate Schaefer chipped in 11 for Cathedral)

Alexandria 65, Sauk Rapids-Rice 49

Pierz 59, Foley 55

ACGC 61, Holdingford 46