High School Results: January 25th
Boys Hockey:
Fergus Falls 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Buffalo 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2
Girls Hockey:
Fergus Falls 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3
Boys Basketball:
Pequot Lakes 57, Cathedral 51
(Max Pfeiffer led Cathedral with 18 points and Tommy Pfeiffer added 11 points)
Sauk Rapids-Rice 70, Becker 68
Brooten-Belgrade-Elrosa 65, Kimball 50
Paynesville 61, Holdingford 35
Royalton 59, Upsala 50
Zimmerman at Tech (cancelled)
Girls Basketball:
Foley 49, Cathedral 42
(Ella Voit led Cathedral with 13 points and Grace Sand added 12)
Alexandria 78, Sauk Rapids-Rice 44
Sartell-St. Stephen 83, Rocori 48
Albany 45, Eden Valley-Watkins 22
Osakis 51, Royalton 46