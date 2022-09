Rocori 54, Chisago Lakes 6

(Rocori improves to 5-0 and will play at Hutchinson next Friday)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 22, Cambridge-Isanti 12

(Sauk Rapids-Rice is 4-0 and will play at Bemidji next Friday)

Litchfield 28, Cathedral 8

(Cathedral falls to 1-3)

Monticello 18, Tech 6

(Tech is 0-5)

Becker 24, Hutchinson 22

Brainerd 19, Bemidji 7

Delano 27, Big Lake 0

Moorhead 34, Alexandria 14

Pierz 12, Rockford 7

St. Stephen, Minnnesota in Pictures