High School Football Results October 19

Rocori 42, Big Lake 0

(Rocori improves to 6-2)

Monticello 39, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14

(Sauk Rapids-Rice finishes the regular season with a 6-2 record)

Princeton 47, Cathedral 20

(Cathedral is 1-7)

Alexandria 28, Tech 21

(Tech is 1-7)

Sartell-St. Stephen 46, Bemidji 7

(Sartell is 3-5)

Coon Rapids 62, Apollo 0

(Apollo is 1-7)

Hutchinson 48, Chisago Lakes 20

Becker 48, Willmar 7

Holdingford 35, Melrose 7

Royalton 22, Pierz 14

Kimball 32, Upsala-Swanville 6

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6, Rockford 0

BOLD 36, BBE 34