High School Football Preview: Cathedral Crusaders

Cathedral football is ready to go after what head coach Andrew Leintz calls a "robust" offseason with 10 to 11 practices throughout the summer, 7 of 7 tournaments and organized team activities. He says they had a good camp leading up to this week. Leintz says in the past they had 4 to 5 offseason practices but moved to 10-11 this summer because he says the guys wanted it and the coaches were for ready for it.

The Crusaders went 3-7 overall last season but Leintz says they played their best game of the year in their first round playoff win over Milaca posting a 35-14 victory. Cathedral lost to Milaca earlier in the season 40-16. Leintz explains that they have now figured out how to win games and play with a lead.

Leintz says they'll have a couple new starters on the offense line but return experience at the skilled positions. He says they have some key players back on defense and offense like Kellen Kinzer, Tate Buckentine and Emanuel Kutzera. Leintz is also exited to have senior cornerback/kicker Max Pfeiffer back this season after he missed time due to injury in 2021.

Cathedral Projected Starters:

DE - Brandon Reuter

DT - Kellen Kinzer

DT - Joe Bettenburg

DE - Brock Brown

LB - Andrew Moneypenny

LB - Ajay Amundson

LB - Cade Simones

CB - Max Pfeiffer

CB - Emanuel Kutzera

FS - Jacob Eickhoff

SS - Tate Buckentine

QB - Trevor Fleege

RB - Jacob Eickhoff

RB - Tate Buckentine

FB - Max Bastien

WR - Emanuel Kutzera

TE - Kellen Kinzer

OT - Blake Fleege

OG - Jack Borgstrom

OC - Joe Bettenburg

OG - Drew Anderson

OT - Brandon Reuter

K - Elias Drong

P - Max Pfeiffer

2022 Cathedral Schedule:

at New London-Spicer, 7pm September 1

vs. Foley, 7pm September 9

at Zimmerman, 7pm September 16

vs. Litchfield, 7pm September 23

vs. Milaca, 7pm September 30

at Albany, 7pm October 7

vs. Little Falls, 7pm October 14

at Princeton, 7pm October 19

