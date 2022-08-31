High School Football Preview: Cathedral Crusaders

photo courtesy of Cathedral activities

Cathedral football is ready to go after what head coach Andrew Leintz calls a "robust" offseason with 10 to 11 practices throughout the summer, 7 of 7 tournaments and organized team activities.  He says they had a good camp leading up to this week.  Leintz says in the past they had 4 to 5 offseason practices but moved to 10-11 this summer because he says the guys wanted it and the coaches were for ready for it.

The Crusaders went 3-7 overall last season but Leintz says they played their best game of the year in their first round playoff win over Milaca posting a 35-14 victory.  Cathedral lost to Milaca earlier in the season 40-16.  Leintz explains that they have now figured out how to win games and play with a lead.

Leintz says they'll have a couple new starters on the offense line but return experience at the skilled positions. He says they have some key players back on defense and offense like Kellen Kinzer,  Tate Buckentine and Emanuel Kutzera.  Leintz is also exited to have senior cornerback/kicker Max Pfeiffer back this season after he missed time due to injury in 2021.

Cathedral Projected Starters:
DE - Brandon Reuter
DT - Kellen Kinzer
DT - Joe Bettenburg
DE - Brock Brown
LB - Andrew Moneypenny
LB - Ajay Amundson
LB - Cade Simones
CB - Max Pfeiffer
CB - Emanuel Kutzera
FS - Jacob Eickhoff
SS - Tate Buckentine
QB - Trevor Fleege
RB - Jacob Eickhoff
RB - Tate Buckentine
FB - Max Bastien
WR - Emanuel Kutzera
TE - Kellen Kinzer
OT - Blake Fleege
OG - Jack Borgstrom
OC - Joe Bettenburg
OG - Drew Anderson
OT - Brandon Reuter
K - Elias Drong
P - Max Pfeiffer
2022 Cathedral Schedule:
at New London-Spicer, 7pm September 1
vs. Foley, 7pm September 9
at Zimmerman, 7pm September 16
vs. Litchfield, 7pm September 23
vs. Milaca, 7pm September 30
at Albany, 7pm October 7
vs. Little Falls, 7pm October 14
at Princeton, 7pm October 19
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with head coach Andrew Leintz it is available below.

