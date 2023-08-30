High School Football Preview – Cathedral Crusaders [AUDIO]

The Cathedral football team is facing many changes to the roster and schedule in 2023. Cathedral Head Coach Andrew Leintz says the majority of their running backs, receivers and quarterback were seniors last season while the offensive and defensive lineman largely return. He says returning their entire offensive line is huge and should set them up well this season. Leintz expects they will rely on offensive and defense lines especially early in the season while their skill position players mature.

The Crusaders were 1-8 last season with their only win coming against Foley. Leintz expects they will have a balanced offense in 2023 with a mixture of run and pass. He says to be a winning team you have to be able to run the football and with an experience offensive line they may lean on running the ball.

Leintz indicates their leadership starts with their 4 captains which includes offensive lineman Drew Anderson, defensive end Brandon Reuter, running back/safety Cade Simones and quarterback Q Dukowitz. He says Simones is their lone returning ball carrier and will also be an anchor on defense. Senior Q Dukowitz will start at quarterback and Leintz indicates he will lead the offense and part of his responsibilities is to bring along the young receivers.

2023 Projected Depth Chart:

Offense

QB - Q Dukowitz

RB - Cade Simones

RB - Michael Phan

FB - Aiden Marin

TE - Gabriel Witte

WR - Jack Nellans

LT - Jack Borgstrom

LG - Joe Bettenberg

C - Blake Fleege

RG - Drew Anderson

RT - Brandon Reuter

Defense

DE - Gabriel Witte

DT - Drew Anderson

DT - Timmy Lawal

DE - Brandon Reuter

LB - Logan Lunceford

LB - John Downey

LB - Ajay Amundson

Safety - Cade Simones

Safety - Jack Weihrauch

CB - Ikenna Nwachukwu

CB - Micah Nwachukwu

2023 Schedule:

@ Warroad, 2pm September 1

vs. Eden Valley-Watkins, 7pm September 8 @ St. John's

@ Holdingford, 7pm September 15

@ Osakis, 7pm September 22

vs. Paynesville, 7pm September 29 @ St. John's

@ Royalton, 7pm October 6

vs. Maple Lake, 7pm October 13 @ St. John's

vs. Kimball, 7pm October 18 @ St. John's

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with head coach Andrew Leintz it is available below.