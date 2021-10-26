High School Football Section Playoffs Start Tonight

The high school football playoffs begin tonight for many of the Central Minnesota teams. Tonight's games are first round section playoff games with the 2nd round or section semifinals happening Saturday. AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports will broadcast the Cathedral at Milaca game.

Tonight's games:

Section 5-3-A

Cathedral at Milaca, 7:00, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports

Foley at Pine City

Mora at Spectrum

Section 8-5-A

Tech at Bemidji

Sartell-St. Stephen at Alexandria

(top seeds Moorhead and Sauk Rapids-Rice get first round byes)

Section 8-4-A

Little Falls at Apollo

(Top 3 seeds Becker, Rocori and Detroit Lakes get first round byes)

Section 5-2-A

Holdingford at Paynesville

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Kimball