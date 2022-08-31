High School Football Preview: Apollo Eagles

The Apollo Eagles have some holes to fill this season but head coach Michael Beehler feels good about his group heading into the 2022 season. He says he and the coaching staff do a good job getting younger players ready for varsity opportunities in practice and games in case of injury and for future seasons. Beehler says they had a good offseason with practices and feels they will get better and better each week. Apollo opened their season with a 46-0 loss in week zero last Thursday to traditional football power Hutchinson.

COURTESY: St. Cloud Apollo COURTESY: St. Cloud Apollo loading...

Key players for Apollo in 2022 include sophomore quarterback Da'Vion Jackson, senior running back Will Allenspach and sophomore receiver Maurice Brown. Beehler says Allenspach and Brown are two players they are just trying to find ways to get the ball to. He says Allenspach was the backup quarterback last season and brings experience and leadership to this year's team.

Defensively Beehler says their top play maker is inside linebacker senior, Oakly Louangsyharaj. He says he just flies around and makes plays.

Projected Starters:

Offense:

QB - #5 – Da’Vion Jackson – 10th

RB - #2 – Will Allenspach – 12th

WR - #1 – Karamo Kaba – 12th

WR - #4 – Maurice Brown – 10th

WR - #16 – Harvey Lahti – 11th

TE - #28 – Oakly Louangsyharaj – 12th

OT - #58 – Ethyn Jansen – 11th

OG - #64 – Nick Reiter – 11th

C - #55 – Desean Blommer – 10th

OG - #63 – Diego Maldanado – 11th

OT - #56 – Cody Adams – 11th

Defense:

CB - #7 – Elian Mezquita – 12th

CB - #1 – Karamo Kaba – 12th

S - #9 – Blake O’hara – 12th

S - #4 – Maurice Brown – 10th

LB - #17 – Alex Payment – 12th

LB - #28 – Oakly Louangsyharaj – 12th

LB - #44 – Emerson Flores – 11th

LB - #18 – Parker Schulz – 11th

DE - #64 – Nick Reiter – 11th

N - #65 – Zion Johnson – 10th

DE - #69 – Christian Gunderson – 10th

Special Teams:

P - #3 – Anthony Hoagland – 10th

K - #14 – Carl Shobe – 11th

KR - #2 – Will Allenspach – 12th

KR - #4 – Maurice Brown – 10th

PR - #16 – Harvey Lahti – 11th

2022 Schedule:

46-0 Loss at Hutchinson Thursday August 25

at Willmar, 7pm September 2

vs. Big Lake, 7pm September 9

vs. Rocori, 7pm September 16

vs. Tech, 7pm September 30

at Delano, 7pm October 7

at Becker, 7pm October 14

vs. Coon Rapids, 7pm October 19