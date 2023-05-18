High School Baseball Scores And Recaps – May 18th, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 5 CBI BLUEJACKETS 0

(Tuesday May 16th)

The Sabres from the Central Lakes Conference defeated their foe the Bluejackets from the Mississippi 8 Conference, backed nine hits, including a triple and a double and a pitching gem. Righty Wesley Johnson threw a gem, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up no hits, no runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Drew Geiger closed it out with 1/3 of an inning in relief.

The Sabres offense was led by Jake Gruebele, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Gavan Schulte went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Brayden Blonigen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Kade Lewis went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Wesley Johnson went 1-for-2 with a triple and he earned a walk and Tyler Phelps Hemmesch was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI. Andrew Ritter went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Eli Hanson went 1-for-1 and Braydon Simones earned a walk.

The Bluejackets starting pitcher was C. Block, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. G. Nelson threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

ROCORI SPARTANS 10 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 6

(Tuesday May 16th)

The Spartans defeated their conference rivals the Cardinals, backed by seven hits, including a grand slam and a double. They were aided by seven walks and some good defensive plays, they put up five runs in the sixth and four in the first innings. The Spartans starting pitcher was Evan Acheson, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brady Weber threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Spartans offense was led by Hunter Heidgerken, he went 1-for-1 with a Grand Slam for four huge RBIs. Evan Acheson went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Grady Notch went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. John Kinzer went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Jack Spanier had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brady Schafer went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks. Jack Boos went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Luke Van Erp went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Brady Weber had a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Blake Tylutki earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Beck Loesch and Thad Leiser both earned a walk and scored a run and Kaden Rausch and Riley Bauer both scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Jaxon Schoenroch, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Lakseu threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cardinals offense was led by Jaxon Schoerock, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Tyler Kludt went 2-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Caleb Gumbko went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Gage Castle was credited for a RBI. Cameron Simon went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, Jordan Kuhnau and Spencer Schmidt both earned a walk and scored a run.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 5 WILLMAR CARDINALS 2

(Tuesday May 16th)

The Crush defeated their conference rivals the Cardinals in game one of their double header, backed by five hits and aided by five walks. Drew Lieser started on the mound for the Crush, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Joe Hess threw 2/3 of an inning in relief to close it out, he issued one walk.

The Crush offense was led by Joe Hess, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ben Schmitt went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Will Allenspach went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kaden Mork had a sacrifice bunt and he was credited for a RBI, Bradyn Schmitz, earned two walks and he scored two runs, Parker Schulz and Tim Gohman both earned a walk.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Cullen Gregory, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jordan Ellingson threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Cardinals offense was led by Jaxon Sjoberg, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Mason Thole earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Tyler Madsen went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Dylan Staska earned a walk and he scored two runs and Maddix Swanson earned a walk.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 5 WILLMAR CARDINALS 4

(Tuesday May 16th)

The Crush defeated their conference rivals the Cardinals in game two of their double header, backed by five timely hits. Parker Schulz started on the mound for the Crush, he threw four innings. He gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeouts. Ethan Lindholm threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Kaden Mork, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Devan Finnegan went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Blake O’Hara was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Will Allenspach earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Park Schulz went 2-for-3, Joe Hess went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Ben Schmidt and Jackson Sheetz both scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Tyler Madsen, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Ellingson threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cardinals offense was led by Jaxon Sjoberg, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Cullen Gregory went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Blake Reiman went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he scored a run and Mattix Swanson was credited for a RBI. Tyler Madsen went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Mason Thole went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Elliot Klein went 3-for-3, Jordan Ellingson earned a walk and he scored a run and Dylan Staska had a sacrifice bunt.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 5 BRAINERD WARRIORS 2

(Tuesday May 16th)

The Storm defeated their conference rivals the Warriors, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles. Ben Rothstein started on the mound, he threw 4 1/ 3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ethan Swanson threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Storm offense was led by Jeff Solarz, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Shea Koster went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Luke Pakkala went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Ben Rothstein scored a run. Andrew Bemboom went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Keegan Patterson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Cullen Posch went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Kade Gibbons went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt.

The Warriors starting pitcher was Henry Hopkins, he threw one inning, he gave up four hits, two runs and he had one strikeout. Brannon Amundsen threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk. Atreus Marcelo threw two innings, he gave up one hit and one walk and Wyatt Gabrielson threw one inning, he had one strikeout.

The Warriors offense was led by Wyatt Gabrielson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Cayden Brown went 1-for-3. Isaac Hanson went 1-for-3 with a walk and Eli Hoelz went 1-for4. Eli Owen went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch, Eli Hennessy earned three walks and he scored a run and Jon Benson earned a walk and he scored a run.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 6 ALBANY HUSKIES 3

(Tuesday May 16th)

The Crusaders defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Huskies, backed by ten hits and very good pitching. Jackson Phillipp started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Trevor Fleege closed it out with one inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Crusaders offense was led by Cooper Kosiba, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tanner Staller went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tom Gohman went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Jackson Phillipp went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Caden Johnson earned two walks he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Trevor Fleege and Henry Schloe both went 1-for-4 and Cade Simones had a stolen base. Alex Schroeder went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Drew Cramlet, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Schaefer threw one inning in relief, he gave three hits, two runs and one walk.

The Huskies offense was led by Elliot Burnett, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Izaac Hutchinson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Carter Voss had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Devin Hansen and Ethan Borgerding both went 1-for-4 and Tanner Reis earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Cramlet went 1-for-3 and Carter Holthaus went 1-for-2.

PIERZ PIONEERS 4 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 2

(Tuesday May 16th)

The Pioneers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Flyers, backed by eight hits and a very good pitching performances. Max Barclay started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Reese Young threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Pioneers offense was led by Weston Woitalla, he went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and he had a sacrifice bunt. Chase Becker went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Reese Young went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Kaden Kruschek, Max Barclay and Bo Woitalla all went 1-for-3, Kirby Fischer earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Ben Barclay scored a run.

The Flyers starting pitcher was Beau Thoma, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. The Flyers offense was led by Carter Gwost, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Filippi went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run and Hudson Filippi had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Beau Thoma and Garrett Lindberg both went 1-for-3.

ROYALTON ROYALS 15 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 5

(Tuesday May 16th)

The Royals defeated their conference rivals the Irish, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles, aided by eight walks and they put up nine runs in the first inning. This gave Cal Ollman, their starting pitcher a great deal of support. He threw two innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Leibold threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Marcus Hayes threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Cal Ollman, he went 3-for-3 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Albright went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Will Gorecki went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had four stolen bases and he scored two runs. Nick Leibold went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Jameson Klug went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brady Yourczek earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jonah Schneider went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs and Marcus Hayes earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Irish was Carter Scanlan, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Eddy Neu threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Cooper Latour threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and two walks. Noah Gindele threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jarrett Faue threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter.

The Irish offense was led by Joey Gendreau, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Danny Reilley went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Nathan Zander earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Eddy Neu went 1-for-4 with a double and Sam Marquette had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Noah Gindele went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Wyatt Breimon went 1-for-3. Jarret Faue went 1-for-2, Corbin Golby went 1-for-1 and Gavin Miller earned a walk.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 19 ACGC FALCONS 0

(Tuesday May 16th)

The Eagles defeated their conference rivals the Falcons, backed by thirteen hits, including a triple and a double and aided by nine walks. They played solid defense in support of a good pitching performance. Coltant Harff started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Landon Neiman, he went 3-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Drew Arnold went 2-for-2 for four RBIs and Ty Stanwick went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Colton Harff went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Nistler went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he was hit by pitch, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Caden Neiman went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Devin Dockendorf earned a walk, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Lane Harff earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs, and Garrett Albers earned a walk.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Tucker Johnson, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, ten runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jonas Morrison threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up four hits, six runs and three walks. Isaiah Renne threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk. The Falcons offense was led by Brody Straumann, he went 2-for-2 and Jaxon Drange went 1-for-3. R. Elton went 1-for-2 and Eric Fester and Isaiah Renne both went 1-for-1.

BECKER BULLDOGS 11 PRINCETON TIGERS 10

(Tuesday May 16th)

The Bulldogs had a huge win over their Mississippi 8 rival the Tigers, backed by twelve hits, including two doubles and a triple. Ethan Guck started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw two innings. He gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Sawyer Anderson threw five innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Josh Groskreutz, he went 3-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Bruce Kraemer went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Reid McCalla went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Owen Kolbinger went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jase Tobako went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Obermoller went 3-for-4 and Ethan Guck earned three walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Sawyer Anderson earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Nolan Murphy earned a walk.

The Tigers starting pitcher was Tyler Peters, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ryan Krone threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he issued four walks.

The Tigers offense was led by Lane Olson, he went 2-for-5 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Will Peterson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Lucas Olson went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ryan Krone went 2-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tyler Peters went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Niko Bratulich went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Eli Gibbs went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Beltran went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Eli Christopher went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 14 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 4

(Tuesday May 16th)

The Falcons of the Granite Ridge Conference defeated the Huskers from the Central Mn. Conference in exhibition action, backed by ten hits, including four doubles and a home run. Evan Miller started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Trey Emmerich, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Bryce Gapinski went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Aiden Micholski went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Derek Dahmen went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Patrick Brambrink went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jace Molitor went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Brett Leabch earned a walk.

The Huskers stating pitcher was Chase Lyon, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout. David Heinen threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs and one walk.

The Huskers offense was led by Drew Lange, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Dierks Opatz went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dominick Hoika went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and David Heinen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Masyn Patrick went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Luke Bieniek earned a walk. Gavin Johnson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jaxon Bartkowicz went 1-for-3.

BBE JAGUARS 5 KMS FIGHTING SAINTS 3

(Tuesday May 16th)

The Jaguars defeated their rivals in exhibition action, backed by just four hits, they put up four big runs in the sixth inning. They were aided by six errors, this gave Talen Kampsen, their starting pitcher plenty of support. He threw 5 1/3 innings, to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tate DeKok threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, to close it out.

The Jaugars offense was led by Brett DeRoo, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Tanner Shelton was credited for a RBI. Luke Dingman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tate Dekok went 1-for-3. Ethan Mueller was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Luke Illies earned a walk and he scored a run, Talen Kampsen earned a walk and Casey Lenarz scored a run.

The Fighting Saints starting pitcher was Jaiden Henjum, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Luke Jeseritz threw 1 1/3 inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Fighting Saints offense was led by Tanner Wilts, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jared Cortez went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Evan Zimmer went 1-for-3, Jett Olson earned a walk and he scored a run, I. Rudningen and Chris Magaard both earned a walk.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 17 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 8

(Wednesday May 17th)

The Eagles defeated their conference rival the Cubs, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run and five doubles and aided by eight walks. Landon Neiman started on the mound for the Eagles he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Nistler threw three innings in relief to close it out, he recorded five strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Sam Nistler, he went 2-for-6 with two doubles for six RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ty Stanwick went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Landon Neiman went 2-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Xander Willner went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Caden Neiman went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Devin Dockendorf went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Coltant Harff went 1-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Josh Witte, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts Bryant Knaus threw one inning in relief, he gave up five hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Blake Brutger threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Gavin Winter, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Keegan Lommel and Carter Lommel both went 2-for-3 with a double and each scored a pair of runs. Josh Witte went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Austin Kunkel was hit by a pitch. Hank Meyer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Blake Brutger was hit by a pitch and credited for two RBIs. Clay Faber was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 10 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 2

(Wednesday May 17th)

The Eagles defeated their conference rivals the Cubs in game two of their double header, backed by eight hits, aided by ten walks and six stolen bases. Xander Willner started on the mound for the Eagles, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Nolan “Feisty”Geislinger, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Xander Willner went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Sam Nistler went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and Myles Dziengel had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Ty Stanwick went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Devin Dockendorf went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Landon Neiman earned three walks, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Caden Neiman earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run, Drew Arnold went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Lane Harff earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Hank Meyer, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, eight walks and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Schindler threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Willam Serbus threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Hank Meyer, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Blake Brutger was credited for a RBI. Gavin Winter went 2-for-4 and Clay Faber went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Mason Danelke went 1-for-2, Keegan Lommel went 1-for-3 and Bryant Knaus scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 17 ROYALTON ROYALS 1

(Wednesday May 17th)

The Bulldogs defeated their conference rivals the Royals, backed by fourteen hits, including five players with multi-hit games. Esau Nelson started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Bryce Vanderbeek, he went 2-for-3 for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Isaac Lieser went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Spencer Eisenbruan went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Pauls went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Josiah Utsch went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Max Ahtmann went 2-for-3 and he scored three runs and Brayden Vanderbeek earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and B. Carlson went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Owen Brick was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and B. Hess was hit by a pitch.

The Royals starting pitcher was Brady Yourczek, he gave up three hits, four runs and one walk. Marcus Hayes threw one inning, he gave up five hits and six runs and Matt Swenson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Sean Schmidtbauer threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Drew Yourczek, he went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and he earned two walks. Will Gorecki went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Nick Leibold went 1-for-2 with a double. Ethan Albright went 1-for-2 and John Bzdok earned a walk. Sean Schmidtbauer was hit three times by a pitch and Matt Swenson was hit by a pitch.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 6 ROYALTON ROYALS 0

(Wednesday May 17th)

The Bulldogs defeated their conference rivals the Royals, backed by seven hits, including a pair of doubles, aided by five walks and good defense. Bryce Vanderbeek started on the mound, he gave up six hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Isaac Lieser threw one inning, he retired three batters.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Austin Pauls, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Isaac Lieser went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Max Ahtmann went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Bryce Vanderbeek earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Esau Nelson was credited for a RBI. Spencer Eisenbruan earned three walks and he was hit by a pitch, Brayden Vanderbeek was hit by a pitch and A. Brunner scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Jonah Schneider, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Marcus Hayes threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Brady Yourczek, Nick Leibold and John Bzdok all went 1-for-3. Drew Yourczek went 2-for-3, Drew Sowada went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Will Gorecki was hit by a pitch.