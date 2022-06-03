High School Baseball Results: June 2

Section 8-4-A

Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Rogers 4

(Kade Lewis went 4-4 with 2 RBIs, Jacob Merrill went 3-3 with 2 doubles and Blake Haus went 2-3 with 3 RBIs for Sartell. Sartell will play top seeded STMA next Tuesday in the winners bracket at 4:30pm)

Bemidji 11, St. Cloud 8

(St. Cloud is eliminated from the tournament)

STMA 8, Moorhead 3

Elk River 10, Brainerd 0

Section 8-3-A

Alexandria 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

ROCORI 7, Willmar 5

Section 6-2-A

Wadena-Deer Creek 4, Pierz 1

Albany 8, Eden Valley-Watkins 4

Annandale 7, Foley 6 (8 innings)

Kimball 9, Melrose 5