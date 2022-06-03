High School Baseball Results: June 2
Section 8-4-A
Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Rogers 4
(Kade Lewis went 4-4 with 2 RBIs, Jacob Merrill went 3-3 with 2 doubles and Blake Haus went 2-3 with 3 RBIs for Sartell. Sartell will play top seeded STMA next Tuesday in the winners bracket at 4:30pm)
Bemidji 11, St. Cloud 8
(St. Cloud is eliminated from the tournament)
STMA 8, Moorhead 3
Elk River 10, Brainerd 0
Section 8-3-A
Alexandria 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
ROCORI 7, Willmar 5
Section 6-2-A
Wadena-Deer Creek 4, Pierz 1
Albany 8, Eden Valley-Watkins 4
Annandale 7, Foley 6 (8 innings)
Kimball 9, Melrose 5