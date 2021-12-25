Hernandez Burritos to Open New Location Tuesday

SAUK RAPIDS -- Hernandez Burritos will be welcoming customers to their brand new location starting Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

Owners Erin and Alex Sanchez have been renovating their new restaurant at the corner of 2nd Avenue North and Division Street in Sauk Rapids since the summer.

Erin Sanchez said they had hoped to be opened in October, however there was some delays with permitting that pushed back their original timeline.

The new location comes with new hours and new menu items.

Hernandez Burritos will be opened Sunday through Saturday from 11:0 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

