Herman J. Schwartz, 86, Waite Park

September 27, 1936 - July 27, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, St. Nicholas, MN, for Herman J. Schwartz, age 86, who died Thursday at Sterling Park Nursing Home in Waite Park. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

The visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m., Wednesday morning at the church.

Hermie was born on September 27, 1936, in St. Nicholas, MN to Joseph and Veronica (Schreiner) Schwartz. He was a “Jack of all Trades” and ran the family farm. Hermie loved baseball, softball, spending time at the Dairy Queen in Cold Spring, and playing cards.

He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Rose and Rita Schwartz, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Sr. LaRose, Ben, Norbert, Jerome, Gene, Delores, and Cyril.