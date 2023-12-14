Herman Frederick Gabbert, 89, Foley

April 30, 1934 - December 13, 2023

Herman Frederick Gabbert, age 89 of Foley went to be with the Lord on December 13, 2023. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at the Foley Funeral Home. Pastor Dennis Campbell will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home on Tuesday. Burial will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Foley. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Herman was born in New England, ND to Leonard and Caryl (Sleight) Gabbert. He grew up on family farms in New England, ND and Dillworth, MN, prior to moving to Owatonna, MN in 1947. He is a 1952 graduate of Owatonna High School where he met his beloved wife, Marlene Ebeling. They were married on June 25, 1954. The couple raised their children on farms in Cooleemee, NC and Mountville, SC. They moved to Wells, MN in 1970, and eventually to Foley in 1977.

Herman, an exceptional dairy herdsman, was a breeder of quality Holstein cattle, having several cows nominated for All-American status. He was an accomplished showman, winning many awards. In addition, he served as a dairy judge on both the county and state level.

An enthusiastic participant and spectator of athletics; he followed local high schools, SCSU Basketball and the MN Twins. He and Marlene were ardent supporters of their children’s and grandchildren's teams. Faith, Family and Country were important to Herman. He was a man of deep faith; he was a member and deacon of GCBC. He will be remembered for his strong convictions, sense of humor/storytelling, fastidious attention to detail, and abiding love for his wife.

Herman is survived by his children, Martha Halley, Nancy Cook and Jamie Gabbert of Portland, OR area, and Dean Gabbert of Foley; a sister , Caryl Len Gabbert of Columbia, SC, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marlene (Ebeling), an infant daughter, brother, Roger Gabbert and sister, Roberta Tryggestad.

The family wishes to thank the Foley Nursing Home staff and Moments Hospice for their loving care.