Here’s What I l Learned About My Son This Weekend (It’s Completely Nuts!)

Ashamed. I feel a bit ashamed, and I'll tell you why. My middle son is 22 years old. He is very particular about lots of the foods that he eats because textures play a big part in his 'gag' reflex.  If I bake chicken, it's a no-go. If I grill chicken, he's all in. Same thing with steak and pork chops. Anything made in a crockpot is out for Tanner, but if it's straight off the grill, his mouth is having a party. Grilled foods fit his 'texture profile'. (There's plenty of you out there that know what that means).

HOW DID I NOT KNOW THIS ABOUT MY SON?

I'm feeling rather ashamed because I just discovered something about my 22-year-old son the other day, who has lived with me his entire life. Now, maybe he just started doing this, I guess I didn't ask, but I was shocked.

I bought some peanuts in shells for the squirrels that live near me. I've been trying to tame them, sort of. (I know...that's a really bad idea).  I just felt bad for them this winter, so I started feeding them and bought them some peanuts in shells. The problem? I didn't realize they were salted peanuts, and I don't think our squirrels need any salt added to their diet. I'm not sure anyway.

So I told Tanner that he could have the peanuts instead. We both started snacking on them, and as I was popping the peanuts out of the shells, I noticed that Tanner was popping the whole peanut IN THE SHELL in his mouth. It took me a moment to realize what I had just seen with my own two eyes. I asked, "Wait a second...Did you just eat the peanut with the shells on them?"  He said, "Yeah?  I said, "Oh. I didn't know you could eat the shells!"   He looked a bit shocked.

SIRI KNOWS ALL

I proceeded to ask Siri if it was okay to eat peanut shells because Siri knows all. Siri said that YES indeed; it IS okay to eat peanut shells. They aren't super full of nutrition but they are full of fiber.  Although some people may have a bit of trouble passing them if they eat too many.

I guess the only other thought I had about this is, I hope Tanner doesn't ever go to a restaurant where they serve peanuts ahead of time in buckets. I don't want him eating peanut shells that have had people's hands all over them. Yuck!!!!!

 

