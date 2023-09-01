So I am someone a little slow to adopt new technology, but I apparently must be opening up about AI technology as today I checked out ChatGPT. It's an online website that uses artificial intelligence to answer questions or help with inspiring creativity, it even can write songs if you are interested. I decided I would ask ChatGPT what the top 10 reasons were that people lived in St. Cloud, and almost all of the answers were pretty good.

Here are the 'top 10 reasons people live in St. Cloud' according to ChatGTP:

"St. Cloud, Minnesota, is a city with a lot to offer, and people choose to live there for various reasons. Here are the top 10 reasons why people choose to live in St. Cloud:

Education: St. Cloud is home to St. Cloud State University, which offers a range of educational opportunities. The city also has excellent public and private schools, making it an attractive place for families. Employment Opportunities: St. Cloud has a diverse economy with job opportunities in healthcare, education, manufacturing, and more. The city's low unemployment rate attracts job seekers. Quality of Life: St. Cloud boasts a high quality of life with a low crime rate, excellent healthcare facilities, and a strong sense of community. Residents enjoy a safe and comfortable environment. Outdoor Recreation: The city is surrounded by natural beauty, including the Mississippi River and several lakes. Residents can enjoy outdoor activities like hiking, fishing, boating, and camping. Cultural Attractions: St. Cloud has a rich cultural scene with theaters, museums, art galleries, and music venues. Events and festivals throughout the year offer entertainment options for all. Affordable Housing: Compared to many larger cities, St. Cloud offers more affordable housing options. This makes it an attractive place for those looking to buy their first home or find a cost-effective place to live. Strong Community: St. Cloud has a close-knit community with a welcoming atmosphere. Residents often participate in local events and volunteer opportunities. Healthcare Facilities: St. Cloud is home to well-regarded healthcare institutions like CentraCare Health, ensuring residents have access to quality medical care. Proximity to the Twin Cities: St. Cloud's location, just an hour's drive from Minneapolis and St. Paul, provides access to big-city amenities while maintaining a smaller-town feel. Education and Cultural Diversity: The city's diverse population adds to its vibrancy and cultural richness. St. Cloud welcomes people from various backgrounds and offers opportunities to learn about different cultures.

These reasons, among others, contribute to St. Cloud's appeal as a place to live, work, and raise a family for many people." CREDIT: OpenAI. (2023). ChatGPT (August 3 Version) [Large language model]. https://chat.openai.com

Personally, I think the AI service did a good job of finding the top 10 reasons people live in St. Cloud, all of them are good answers and make sense when you think about them especially when you look at the larger cities in Minnesota.

